Firefighters Battlling Uiseong Wildfire, Containing 30%

Written: 2025-03-23 13:53:44Updated: 2025-03-23 14:13:46

Photo : YONHAP News

Firefighters are continuing their battle against the wildfire in the southern county of Uiseong for a second consecutive day.

Fire authorities deployed approximately 50 helicopters to combat the blaze in North Gyeongsang Province on Sunday morning, containing 30 percent of the fire as of 11 a.m.

According to authorities and the provincial government, the wildfire has affected over 35-hundred hectares of land. 

Of the total fire line of 68 kilometers, about 20 kilometers, or 30 percent, had been fully contained as of 11 a.m., a significant jump from four-point-eight percent containment at 7 a.m.

With winds weakening compared to Saturday, authorities are mobilizing all available civilian, government and military resources nationwide, aiming to contain the main fire by the end of Sunday.

The Uiseong fire, which ignited at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday on a mountain summit, is believed to have been accidentally started by a visitor to a gravesite who claimed responsibility while clearing the area.
