Firefighters are working to extinguish the wildfire in Ulju, located in the southeastern city of Ulsan, which began on Saturday.According to fire authorities, the fire-affected area is estimated at 170 hectares, with 70 percent of the fire contained as of 11 a.m. Sunday.Approximately 22-hundred personnel, including public officials, firefighters and police officers, have been deployed to combat the fire, with around ten helicopters being used to target the main blaze from the air.Authorities aim to contain the main fire by 3 p.m. and extinguish the remaining flames before sunset.As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the wildfire emergency response posture for the area was elevated to its highest level.The wildfire also temporarily caused partial traffic restrictions on certain sections of the Busan-Ulsan Expressway.