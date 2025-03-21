3 S. Korean Women Missing Following Grand Canyon Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

Local authorities in the U.S. state of Arizona are searching for three South Korean women who have been reportedly missing for over a week after leaving the Grand Canyon during a road trip.According to the South Korean Consulate in Los Angeles and local police on Saturday, contact was lost with the three women – a 33-year-old woman surnamed Lee, her 59-year-old mother and her 54-year-old aunt – on March 13.The three women reportedly went missing while traveling from the Grand Canyon area to Las Vegas on the day of their disappearance.They were scheduled to return to South Korea on March 17 but missed their flight out of San Francisco. Concerned family members in South Korea contacted the South Korean Foreign Ministry for assistance.According to local police, the last recorded GPS data from their rental car showed it was heading westbound on I-40 just before 3:30 p.m. on March 13, approximately one-point-six kilometers from the site of a significant winter weather-related crash.The South Korean Consulate confirmed that an officer was sent to Arizona to collaborate with law enforcement on the case.