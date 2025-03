Photo : KBS News

Rallies both in favor of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment and against it took place in multiple locations in Seoul on Sunday, amid a delay in the Constitutional Court’s ruling.The Sarang Jeil Church, led by the conservative pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, held an outdoor service in the Jongno area on Sunday, calling for Yoon’s reinstatement.The Liberty Unification Party and conservative civic groups held rallies near the Constitutional Court and Yoon’s official residence from 2 to 5 p.m., while another civic group held a similar rally at Anguk Station at 6 p.m.Pharmacist groups issued a statement calling for a swift ruling upholding Yoon’s impeachment at a gathering near Gyeongbok Palace at 4 p.m.A civic group advocating Yoon’s immediate removal and broader social reforms did not hold a rally Sunday, but plans to resume its daily rallies at 7 p.m. starting Monday.