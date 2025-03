Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok says the government will provide special grants for three regions hit by wildfires.The acting president announced the grants Sunday while presiding over a government meeting to discuss responses to the multiple wildfires in the country’s southern areas.Choi said the government has declared a state of national disaster for the city of Ulsan and North and South Gyeongsang provinces, where massive wildfires have occurred, and has designated the county of Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province, a special disaster zone.He added that the government plans to provide two-point-six billion won, about one-point-77 million U.S. dollars, in special grants for Ulsan and North and South Gyeongsang provinces.The government will also provide 50 million won in disaster relief funds to support evacuees and victims in Sancheong.