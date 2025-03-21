State of Disaster Declared in Ulsan, Gyeongsang Provinces, as Authorities Battle Wildfires

Photo : YONHAP News

As wildfires devastated forestland in the nation’s southern areas, the government declared a state of national disaster on Saturday for North and South Gyeongsang provinces and for the city of Ulsan, while designating Sancheong County, South Gyeongsang Province, where four people died, as a special disaster zone.The Korea Forest Service is battling multiple wildfires in the region, with the highest response posture, Level 3, in place for Sancheong as well as Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang Province, and Ulju County, Ulsan.A Level 2 posture is in place for Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province.Four people died and six more were injured in the fire in Sancheong.Helicopters were deployed again at sunrise on Monday, with forest authorities planning to contain the major flames during the morning hours when the winds are calmer.About 60 helicopters have been deployed in Uiseong, 36 in Sancheong and 12 in Ulju.As of Monday morning, authorities had contained 65 percent of the blaze in Uiseong, 70 percent in Sancheong, 69 percent in Ulju and 96 percent in Gimhae.