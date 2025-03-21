Realmeter Poll: 53.9% Support Power Transition; 40.4% Prefer Status Quo

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll suggests that more than half of the country wants a power transition with the next presidential election.In a survey of one-thousand-509 adults nationwide conducted by Realmeter from Wednesday to Friday, 53-point-nine percent of the respondents said they want a candidate from the opposition bloc to win the next presidential race.A total of 40-point-four percent said they would prefer the People Power Party to remain the ruling party.The percentage of respondents supporting a power transition dropped by one-point-six percentage points from the previous survey, while there was a zero-point-four percentage point increase in the number of respondents wanting to maintain the status quo.In terms of approval ratings, the main opposition Democratic Party and the ruling People Power Party were neck and neck within the margin of error, with the main opposition ahead of the ruling party with 43-point-six percent.The ruling party posted an approval rating of 40 percent.Since the previous week’s survey, the opposition party’s approval rating saw a zero-point-seven percentage point drop while the ruling party’s saw a one percentage point rise, with the gap narrowing to three-point-six percentage points.The survey, commissioned by the Energy Economic Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.