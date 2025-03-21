Constitutional Court Reinstates Acting President PM Han in Impeachment Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court has reinstated acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo after dismissing a parliamentary motion to impeach him.The court announced its decision Monday, 87 days after the impeachment motion passed in the National Assembly, with five of the eight sitting justices rejecting the charges brought against Han.While one justice upheld the motion, the other two said the court should dismiss the case without reviewing its merits.After President Yoon Suk Yeol imposed martial law on December 3 and was impeached December 14, Han became acting president as the Yoon administration’s No. 2 in command.But on December 27 the opposition-dominated National Assembly passed a motion to impeach Han, accusing him of aiding and abetting Yoon’s martial law bid.In moving to impeach him, the opposition also cited Han’s refusal to appoint Constitutional Court justices and his decisions to veto bills mandating special counsel investigations into first lady Kim Keon-hee.