Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo has thanked the Constitutional Court for dismissing a parliamentary motion to impeach him.Han told reporters on Monday that he will deal with urgent issues first, appearing for work at the government complex in Seoul for the first time in 87 days.The acting president said the public is calling for an end to the intense confrontations in the political arena, adding that the nation should move past divisions between left and right.Han continued that in the afternoon he will visit people who are suffering as a result of the massive wildfires in the country’s southern areas.