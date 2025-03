Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has announced plans to set up a joint task force of related government organizations to resolve the issue of South Korea’s inclusion on the U.S. Department of Energy’s Sensitive and Other Designated Countries List.The acting president unveiled the plans Monday during a meeting with economy-related ministers after receiving a report from Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun on his recent trip to the U.S.Choi then ordered the government to swiftly carry out follow-up discussions with the U.S. through the joint task force.He also reviewed the government’s response measures to the U.S. reciprocal tariffs and other tariffs on individual items, set to be announced April 2.He instructed the government to actively communicate its position to the U.S. side and seek cooperation with the private sector as well.