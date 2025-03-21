Acting President Han Calls for All-Out Efforts to Contain Wildfires

Photo : YONHAP News

Reinstated acting President Han Duck-soo has called for the government to make all-out efforts to put out multiple wildfires across the nation.The prime minister’s office said the acting president issued the instructions Monday upon returning to office for the first time in 87 days, after the Constitutional Court dismissed a parliamentary motion to impeach him.During a visit to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, Han said the government should establish a system of organic cooperation among its agencies and make pan-governmental efforts until the fires are fully extinguished.Han addressed the group after receiving a briefing on the wildfires from the interior ministry, the Korea Forest Service and the National Fire Agency.He said the counties of Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province, and Ulju, Ulsan, will be declared special disaster zones, vowing full support to ensure that the lives of residents can swiftly return to normal.The acting president also stressed the importance of preventing casualties among firefighters, calling for enhanced efforts to ensure their safety.