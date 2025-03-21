Opposition Leader Says He Respects Court's Decision, but Doubts People Will Understand

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party Chair Lee Jae-myung says that while he respects the Constitutional Court’s decision to dismiss the parliamentary motion to impeach Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, he is not certain if the people will understand it.Lee made the remark on Monday during a meeting of the party’s Supreme Council, held in a tent that was set up at Gwanghwamun in downtown Seoul earlier in the day to serve as the party’s headquarters.Lee said he doubts the people will understand the court’s view that Han’s nonappointment of three Constitutional Court justices chosen by the National Assembly did not constitute valid grounds for his impeachment.The party chair then urged the Constitutional Court to issue a prompt ruling in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial, saying it is difficult to comprehend why the court is putting off a decision under such dire circumstances, when martial law could start all over again.He said the delay is undermining the nation’s international credibility and its economy, while stoking anxiety and conflicts across the country.