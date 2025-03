Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s insurrection trial will begin April 14.The Seoul Central District Court set the date Monday during the second preparatory hearing for the trial.The president, who attended the first preparatory hearing, was not present at the second.On April 14 the court plans to question Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, both of whom appeared on the list of witnesses the prosecution asked the court to admit.According to the prosecution’s indictment, both Choi and Cho tried to dissuade Yoon from declaring martial law hours before he issued his decree on December 3.The court plans to decide later whether to merge Yoon’s trial with the trials of key officials who are accused of playing key roles in an insurrection in connection with the December 3 martial law incident, including former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.Prosecutors have asked the court to admit a total of 38 witnesses.