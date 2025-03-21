Ruling Camp: Dismissal of Prime Minister’s Impeachment ‘Record Defeat’ for Opposition

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party says the Constitutional Court ruling that restored Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to power after a parliamentary impeachment was a stern warning from the judiciary about legislative overreach by the opposition camp.In a news conference held shortly after the court issued its ruling Monday, the ruling camp’s interim chief Kwon Young-se said the court’s decision will be remembered in the nation’s constitutional history as a record defeat for the opposition camp.Kwon then urged the opposition to scrap efforts to impeach Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, who served as acting president before Han was reinstated.Kwon warned that the main opposition Democratic Party will not, by any means, be forgiven if it again seeks to drive the nation to the brink by objecting to court decisions in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment case or in the election violation case against opposition leader Lee Jae-myung.The interim chief stressed that what the nation needs now is not social conflicts or division but national stability and responsible politics.He then vowed that the ruling camp will exert all-out efforts to bring state affairs back on track.