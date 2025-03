Photo : YONHAP News

Police have vowed to maintain the utmost security around the Constitutional Court on the day of the impeachment verdict for President Yoon Suk Yeol.During a regular press briefing, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s acting chief Park Hyun-soo said the agency will create a buffer zone around the court and will make no exceptions for members of the National Assembly.Police plan to surround the Constitutional Court with police buses on all sides to create the buffer zone, an area within a 100-meter radius of the court where rallies are prohibited.Currently, Yoon’s supporters have set up a tent near the court’s main entrance that members of the ruling People Power Party visit occasionally.Park also said the police agency has issued a restriction notice regarding a “tractor protest” the Korean Peasants League planned to hold.