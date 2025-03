Photo : YONHAP News

The K-pop girl group NewJeans, also known as NJZ, has announced that it will temporarily suspend all its activities after a court granted its former agency an injunction prohibiting the band from engaging in independent activities.Industry sources said Monday that NewJeans made the announcement at the end of a performance in Hong Kong on Sunday night.In response, the group’s agency ADOR expressed regret and said it hopes to hold talks with the band members as soon as possible to resolve the issue.On Friday the Seoul Central District Court sided with ADOR and granted the injunction, which prohibits members of the group from carrying on independent activities, including signing advertisement deals.