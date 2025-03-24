Constitutional Court Dismisses Prime Minister Han’s Impeachment

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The Constitutional Court has reinstated acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, dismissing a parliamentary motion to impeach him. But the court did not issue a ruling on whether the December 3 martial law incident was lawful or constitutional.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The Constitutional Court dismissed a parliamentary motion to impeach Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Monday, with five of the eight sitting justices rejecting the charges brought against him.While one justice upheld the motion, the other two said the court should throw the case out without reviewing its merits.Four of the five justices who dismissed the motion contended that Han broke the law and violated the Constitution by not appointing three Constitutional Court justices elected by the National Assembly, but that this did not constitute valid grounds for Han’s impeachment.The court rejected the Assembly’s claim that Han should be dismissed for aiding and abetting President Yoon Suk Yeol in imposing martial law on December 3.It also did not accept the parliament’s claims that Han sought to set up a joint system to run state affairs with then-ruling People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon or that he influenced Yoon’s decisions to veto bills mandating special counsel investigations centering on the president and first lady Kim Keon-hee.But the court dismissed the prime minister’s claim that the quorum required to impeach an acting president is 200 votes, or two-thirds of the parliament, as it is for a president, instead of the 151 votes required to impeach a prime minister.The top court did not issue a ruling on the constitutionality or lawfulness of the martial law incident.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.