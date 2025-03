Photo : YONHAP News

Firefighters are continuing their efforts to combat the massive wildfires in the nation’s southeastern regions on Monday.According to the Korea Forest Service, the wildfire emergency response posture remains at its highest, Level 3, for the counties of Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province; Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province; and Ulju, Ulsan.A Level 2 emergency response posture is in place for a wildfire in the village of Hallim-myeon in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province.Firefighters have contained 71 percent of the flames in Uiseong, 68 percent in Sancheong, 66 percent in Ulju and 95 percent in Gimhae.The wildfires have destroyed some seven-thousand-500 hectares of forest in Uiseong, some 15-hundred hectares in Sancheong and nearly 400 hectares in Ulju.A total of 57 firefighting helicopters were mobilized in Uiseong, 39 in Sancheong and 13 in Ulju.