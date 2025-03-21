Acting President Han Pledges to Protect Nation’s Interests in Tariff War

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo has vowed to dedicate all his wisdom and abilities to protecting the nation’s interests in the face of new U.S. tariffs.Han made the pledge Monday in a statement to the nation after he was reinstated, saying that since U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the world is seeing escalating rivalry between the U.S. and China for hegemony as well as geopolitical upheaval and a reorganization of the economic order.[Sound Bite: Acting President Han Duck-soo (Korean-English)]“With President Trump’s inauguration, the world faces intensifying U.S.-China rivalry and a major shift in geopolitics and the economic order. As acting president, I will ensure stable governance under the Constitution and dedicate all my efforts to protecting our national interest in the ongoing trade war.”The acting president said the past few years have shown that an extremely divided society only spirals downward, before stressing the need for a new approach from the ruling and opposition parties as well as the government.[Sound Bite: Acting President Han Duck-soo (Korean-English)]“The people I have served for nearly 50 years didn’t want the country to veer too far left or right. They wanted progress, to move upward and forward. Though opinions differ, we share the same dream, to rise together. A deeply divided society brings only misfortune and fulfills no one’s dreams. The ruling and opposition parties, as well as the government, must truly change and I will start with myself.”He called on the rival camps to offer bipartisan support so the nation can overcome the current crisis and achieve progress.