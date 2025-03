Photo : YONHAP News

The Bank of Korea will begin recruiting users for its central bank digital currency test run, Project Han River, Tuesday.Digital currency is an electronic form of money issued by the central bank, allowing for secure payments and transfers online without the need for physical currency.Unlike virtual assets, digital currency is legal tender directly issued and circulated by the central bank.Anyone can apply to participate, with first-come, first-served registration for up to 100-thousand users, and those selected can engage in real transactions from April 1 to June 30.Transactions will be made using a QR code payment system.