Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court is unlikely to deliver its ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment until at least Friday, as it is set to rule on other cases Thursday.According to a court official on Monday, the list of cases on which the court plans to rule on Thursday will be finalized and announced Tuesday.As it is customary for the court to announce the date of the ruling in an impeachment case two to three days in advance, the ruling for Yoon is expected to come out on Friday at the earliest.The official said the current eight-member bench deliberated on Yoon’s case after dismissing the parliamentary impeachment motion against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo earlier Monday.It has been 27 days since the court wrapped up arguments in Yoon’s trial.The impeachment rulings for former Presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye came 14 and eleven days, respectively, after arguments concluded.