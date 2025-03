Photo : YONHAP News

Massive wildfires in the southeastern Gyeongsang region are continuing on Monday.According to the Korea Forest Service, a Level Three alert is in place for the counties of Euiseong in North Gyeongsang, Sancheong in South Gyeongsang, and Ulju in Ulsan.Meanwhile, a Level Two alert has been issued for the wildfire in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province.The fire in Euiseong is estimated to have affected seven-thousand-778 hectares of land, and is 65 percent extinguished.As the fire spread to the nearby city of Andong, the municipal government sent disaster text messages to residents in the Giran area, urging them to evacuate.The fire in Sancheong has affected one-thousand-502 hectares and is 68 percent extinguished. In Ulju and Gimhae, 402 hectares and 97 hectares were affected and are 69 and 95 percent extinguished, respectively.