Gov’t Reaffirms Firm Stance against Med Students Who Continue Protest This Year

The government reaffirmed that there will be no flexibility in academic affairs for medical students who protest the admissions quota hike.At a press briefing Monday, Kim Hong-soon, head of the education ministry’s medical school support bureau, said it is essential for the students to return to their studies in time for the new school year and those who do not will face consequences in accordance with school regulations.The official emphasized that medical schools exercised flexibility and approved leave of absence requests last year to prevent students from being expelled or failing, but that there cannot continue to be different rules for students in different fields.The ministry bureau chief confirmed media reports that over half the students on leave at the Yonsei University College of Medicine submitted their applications to return by the deadline, Friday.When asked about the government’s earlier promise to freeze the quota for the 2026 academic year at three-thousand-58 students provided the students return by the end of the month, the official said a final decision will be made after March 31.