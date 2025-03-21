NewJeans Files Objection against Court Injunction on Independent Activities

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop girl group NewJeans filed an objection after a court injunction was issued against its five members’ independent music and advertisement activities under their management agency, ADOR, using the new group name NJZ.According to the judicial community on Monday, the five members—Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein—submitted the objection on Friday in response to the Seoul Central District Court’s decision to grant the injunction sought by ADOR.The ruling reaffirmed ADOR’s official representation of the group, citing difficulty in concluding that the agency violated its contractual obligations.Since the party against whom an injunction is sought can only file an appeal after the initial objection is dismissed, the five members are expected to appeal if their objection to Friday’s ruling is denied.Last November, the members accused ADOR of breaching their exclusive contract and announced their intent to independently engage in music and advertisement activities.In contrast, the management firm has claimed the contract remains valid until July 2029.