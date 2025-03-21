Acting Pres. Han Declares Ulju, Euiseong, Hadong as Special Disaster Zones amid Wildfires

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo declared the counties of Ulju in the southeastern city of Ulsan, Euiseong in North Gyeongsang Province and Hadong in South Gyeongsang Province as special disaster zones amid ongoing wildfires.According to the interior ministry on Monday, the declaration on the three regions, on top of Sancheong County, South Gyeongsang Province from Saturday, was in consideration of the massive loss of forestry and displacement of area residents.Regions designated as special disaster zones are eligible for various forms of state support, including recovery efforts and assistance for affected residents.The government plans to establish a recovery plan after inspecting the damage and finalize details of state support through the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.As the fires continue, the acting president said the government will prioritize ensuring the safety of firefighting personnel and minimizing disruptions for those displaced from their homes.