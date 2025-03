Photo : YONHAP News

A court on Monday blocked a planned protest in Seoul involving tractors, which had been announced by a farmers' group to demand the immediate expulsion of President Yoon Suk Yeol.According to sources within the judiciary, the Seoul Administrative Court partially granted a request to suspend a police notice banning a rally by the Korean Peasants League.While not allowing the participation of tractors, the court permitted 20 trucks to enter the capital city.The farmers' association earlier notified the police of its plans to mobilize dozens of tractors and trucks on Tuesday for a march from Seoul's Namtaeryeong to the Gwanhwamun area near city hall.The police informed the group that the restriction on the entry of tractors and trucks was due to concerns over traffic disruptions and safety risks.