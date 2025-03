Photo : YONHAP News

Massive wildfires in the southeastern Gyeongsang region are continuing Tuesday for a fifth day.The Korea Forest Service is battling multiple wildfires in the region, with the strongest response posture, Level 3, in place for the counties of Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province; Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province; and Ulju, Ulsan.A Level 2 posture is in place for Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province.The wildfires in Uiseong have spread, affecting an estimated 12-thousand-565 hectares, with 55 percent of the flames contained as of Tuesday morning.Authorities have contained 88 percent of the blaze in Sancheong, 98 percent in Ulju and 99 percent in Gimhae.More than 60 helicopters have been deployed in Uiseong, 32 in Sancheong and 14 in Ulju.