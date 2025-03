Photo : KBS News

Acting President Han Duck-soo convened an emergency session of the National Security Council on Monday evening, calling for a thorough readiness posture against threats from North Korea.At the meeting, which started at 9 p.m. at the government complex in Seoul, Han said the nation’s security situation is graver than ever, adding that North Korea continues its nuclear and missile provocations, as well as its cyberattacks against South Korea.The acting president ordered the participants to ensure there are no gaps in readiness to protect human life and property.Han also urged close cooperation with allies and the international community based on the strong South Korea-U.S. alliance to make sure the country’s diplomatic efforts proceed without disruption.The acting president also underscored the importance of the economy, saying, “The economy is security and security is the economy.”