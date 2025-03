Photo : YONHAP News

Consumer sentiment in the country worsened in March after improving for two straight months.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Tuesday, the Composite Consumer Sentiment Index stood at 93-point-four in March, down one-point-eight points from the previous month.A reading below 100 indicates that pessimists outnumber optimists.The BOK attributed the drop to concerns about sluggish domestic demand and slowing export growth.The consumer sentiment index for housing prices came to 105, up six points, marking the largest gain since July after a sharp rise in apartment prices in February.Expected inflation for the year ahead posted two-point-seven percent in March, unchanged from the previous month.