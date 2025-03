Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will soon announce tariffs on automobiles and pharmaceuticals.During a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Monday, Trump said his administration will announce new tariffs on cars “very shortly” and pharmaceuticals “in the not-too-distant future.”Trump said the U.S. no longer makes steel, aluminum or pharmaceuticals, but would need those things in the event of a war or other problem.He then said the U.S. will be announcing some tariffs on those items in the “very near future.”In February, Trump reaffirmed plans to impose tariffs of around 25 percent on auto, semiconductor and pharmaceutical imports as early as April 2.