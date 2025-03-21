Alaska Governor to Visit S. Korea for LNG Project Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy will visit South Korea on Tuesday for talks with Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun on bilateral cooperation on Alaska’s liquefied natural gas(LNG) project.According to the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea on Tuesday, Dunleavy will arrive in South Korea on Tuesday for a two-day visit.The governor will meet with the trade minister Tuesday afternoon to discuss South Korea’s possible participation in the LNG project.Seoul proposed reviewing the country’s participation in the project and expanding U.S. energy imports as a bargaining chip against the Trump administration’s tariff policies.Dunleavy will also meet with major South Korean businesses during the visit, including POSCO International and SeAH Steel, in a bid to attract investment for the LNG project.The project aims to transport natural gas produced in northern Alaska to the state’s southern coast via a one-thousand-300-kilometer gas pipeline, then liquefy it before shipping it overseas.