N. Korea Reacts to S. Korea-US-Japan Naval Drills, Warns of ‘Decisive’ Response

Photo : KBS News

North Korea has denounced a recent joint naval exercise by South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, warning of “overwhelming” and “decisive” responses to any provocations from hostile countries.The North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) issued the criticism Tuesday, saying the three nations conducted the naval exercise for four days, further escalating the already volatile political and military situation in the region.The KCNA noted that the trilateral naval drills were the first of their kind this year as well as since the launch of the new Trump administration, taking place alongside the combined annual “Freedom Shield” exercise between South Korea and the U.S.The report continued that the United States’ frenzy to dominate the entire Asia-Pacific region, along with hostile forces, has surpassed all precedents.The KCNA then warned that as the confrontational anti-North Korea frenzy worsens, the North’s efforts and actions to safeguard its national security and regional peace will increase accordingly.The criticism came after South Korea, the U.S. and Japan conducted joint naval drills from Monday to Thursday last week in international waters south of Jeju Island, involving the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier.