Acting President: Gov’t Must Protect Nation’s Interests in Trade Wars

Acting President Han Duck-soo says the government’s mission at the moment is to protect public safety, secure the nation’s interests in trade wars, and promptly devise solutions to urgent national issues through collaboration with the National Assembly.The acting president made the remarks Tuesday in his first Cabinet meeting since he returned to office, after the Constitutional Court dismissed a parliamentary motion to impeach him on Monday.Han said the trade war sparked by the United States is hitting the entire world hard, and that sluggish domestic demand and rising prices are worsening difficulties for small-business owners and the self-employed.The acting president pledged to do his best to overcome the fallout from the U.S. tariffs based on his experience in trade and diplomacy, vowing active consultations with both the ruling and opposition parties to ride out the crisis.He ordered Cabinet members to take full responsibility for the policies under their jurisdiction and implement them in a timely manner, instructing them to actively communicate with the public to explain the process and results in detail.The acting president also reiterated his commitment to providing full-scale government support in response to the wildfires in multiple locations across the nation.