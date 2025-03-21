This Year’s University Entrance Exam Set for November 13

Photo : KBS News

This year’s university entrance exam, known as the Suneung in Korean, is scheduled for November 13.The Korea Institute of Curriculum and Evaluation, which oversees the production of the College Scholastic Ability Test, announced the details of this year’s exam on Tuesday.The institute said roughly 50 percent of the questions will be based on lectures from the state-run Education Broadcasting System(EBS), the same as last year.It added that the questions will actively incorporate charts, illustrations and passages from EBS study materials.The institute also said it will design questions that students can solve if they have diligently followed the public education curriculum and supplemented their studies with EBS lectures and textbooks.As in 2024, the entrance exam will consist of six sections: Korean language, mathematics, English, Korean history, social studies/sciences/vocational education, and a second foreign language or Chinese characters and classics.