A motorcyclist who fell into a large sinkhole at an intersection in Gangdong District, Seoul, has been found with no vital signs.The Gangdong Fire Department announced during a briefing on Tuesday that the man in his 30s was found at around 11:30 a.m.It added that he was discovered 50 meters from the sinkhole after 17 hours of rescue efforts.During an overnight rescue operation, his motorcycle and his cellphone were found.Fire authorities estimate the sinkhole to be 20 meters in diameter and 15 meters deep.