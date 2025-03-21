Statistics Korea: S. Korea’s Population Begins Full-Swing Decline

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s population peaked last year and has begun a full-scale decline, according to the latest estimates released by Statistics Korea on Tuesday.Data showed that the total population, based on socioeconomic indicators, stood at 51-point-75 million in 2024.By 2072, the population is expected to plummet to around 36-point-two million people.Meanwhile, the number of people in the country aged 65 or older topped nine-point-nine million, about 19 percent of the total population, and that figure is expected to soar to about 48 percent in the next 47 years.The foreign population has also shown a steady rise since the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching one-point-88 million as of the end of 2023, up 193-thousand from a year earlier, while the number of registered foreign nationals came to nearly one-point-35 million, up 159-thousand on-year.Birth indicators showed a rebound for the first time since 2015, with this year’s fertility rate at zero-point-75, marking a slight on-year rise, and with 238-thousand-300 births recorded.Health indicators also showed signs of recovery with the average life expectancy, which first declined in 2022, increasing to 83-point-five years in 2023.In terms of environmental indicators, the statistical office said annual average concentrations of fine dust and ultrafine dust in the atmosphere, which dropped to all-time lows during the pandemic, increased due to greater factory activity at home and abroad.Fine dust concentrations increased by six micrograms per cubic meter year-on-year, while ultrafine dust levels increased by one microgram per cubic meter.