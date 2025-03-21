Acting President Han: This Week ‘Last Golden Time’ to Normalize Medical Education

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo has urged protesting medical students to return to their classrooms, saying this week is the “last golden time” to normalize medical education.In his first Cabinet meeting since being reinstated as acting president, Han on Tuesday noted that many medical students have gone back to school, but said his heart remains heavy as there are many others who have yet to return.He said it’s really unfortunate to think about the future of those medical students, as well as the future of patients and the country’s people.Han acknowledged there have been shortcomings in the process of implementing the government’s medical reforms, but said change is essential to maintain a high-quality medical system, adding that the understanding and participation of the medical community are necessary.Calling on students and parents to listen to reason, Han said if all medical students return by the end of March, the government will put all its energy into creating an environment that will allow them to comfortably concentrate on their studies.