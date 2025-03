Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Peasants League will hold a “tractor march” at the Namtaeryeong Pass in southern Seoul on Tuesday, calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.The farmers’ group announced that it will start the rally at 2 p.m. and participants will march toward Gwanghwamun in downtown Seoul.Police have deployed some 17-hundred officers to the site of the protest.The Seoul Administrative Court on Monday approved an injunction overturning an earlier police ban on the tractor protest but set conditions on it, allowing only 20 trucks to enter the capital and prohibiting tractors.The farmers’ group said it intended to appeal the decision immediately and proceed with the tractor march as planned.Meanwhile, anti-impeachment groups are planning counterprotests and have vowed to block the tractors from entering Seoul.