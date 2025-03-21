Parties Spar over Yoon’s Impeachment, DP Chief’s Election Violation Case

Photo : KBS News

The ruling People Power Party has called on main opposition Democratic Party chief Lee Jae-myung to pledge to the people that he will accept the appellate court ruling in his election violation trial.The ruling camp’s floor leader, Kweon Seong-dong, issued the call on Tuesday during a meeting of the party’s floor leadership at the National Assembly, as the ruling in Lee’s case is set to come out Wednesday.Kweon later told reporters that now is the time for the government and the National Assembly to work together to tackle issues related to the economy before urging the opposition to immediately suspend its outdoor protest and return to parliament.The opposition party, for its part, held a meeting for a second day in a tent set up at Gwanghwamun to serve as its headquarters and again urged the Constitutional Court to swiftly issue its ruling in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment case.Party floor leader Park Chan-dae said the court must issue a ruling as soon as Wednesday, urging its justices to fulfill their historic duty and oust Yoon.