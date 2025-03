Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee has died of a heart attack at the age of 63, the company announced Tuesday.He reportedly suffered a sudden heart attack while resting on Saturday.Born in 1962, Han joined Samsung Electronics in 1988 and worked his way up the ranks, becoming head of the video display division in 2017.Han was widely recognized as a TV development expert who led the South Korean tech giant’s TV and display business to become the world’s best for 19 consecutive years.He was promoted to vice chairman in 2021 as the head of the device experience division, overseeing Samsung’s consumer electronics and mobile devices businesses and leading the development of the electronics industry at home and abroad.Analysts say Han contributed greatly to strengthening Samsung’s global competitiveness over his more than 30-year career with the company.