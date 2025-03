Photo : YONHAP News

Firefighters continued to combat the massive wildfires in the nation’s southeastern regions for the fifth day on Tuesday.According to the Korea Forest Service on Tuesday, the wildfire emergency response posture remained at its strongest, Level 3, for the counties of Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province; Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province; and Ulju, Ulsan.The wildfires in Uiseong have spread, affecting an estimated 14-thousand-500 hectares of land, with 60 percent of the flames contained as of early Tuesday afternoon.Firefighters have contained 90 percent of the flames in Sancheong and 92 percent in Ulju.A total of 77 firefighting helicopters were mobilized in Uiseong, 31 in Sancheong and 15 in Ulju.Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, where a Level 2 emergency response posture was in place, saw major flames put out at 9 a.m. Tuesday.Currently, efforts are underway to put out the remaining embers.