Photo : YONHAP News

Working-level consultations are underway to arrange a phone conversation between acting President Han Duck-soo and U.S. President Donald Trump.At a press briefing Tuesday, foreign ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong said the allies agree on the importance of high-level communication between the two sides.But there has been little progress on the matter so far.There has not been any communication between the leaders of the two countries since Trump took office for his second term on January 20.At the start of Trump’s first term in 2017, then-acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn held talks over the phone with the U.S. president nine days after his inauguration.