Alaska Governor Meets Energy Minister Ahn

Photo : YONHAP News

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy held talks with Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun in Seoul on Tuesday to discuss bilateral cooperation on Alaska’s liquefied natural gas(LNG) project.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Ahn called for state-level interest in and support for South Korean companies operating in the U.S. so that they can maintain or expand investment in a stable manner.Pointing out that South Korea is Alaska’s largest importer, Ahn expressed hope that the two sides will strengthen cooperation in diverse industry and energy fields based on Alaska’s infinite possibilities for development.Last year, South Korea imported nearly one-point-two billion dollars’ worth of goods from Alaska.During his two-day stay, Dunleavy is set to also meet with representatives of major South Korean businesses, including POSCO International and SeAH Steel, in a bid to attract investment for the LNG project.The project aims to transport natural gas produced in northern Alaska to the state’s southern coast via a one-thousand-300-kilometer gas pipeline, then liquefy it before shipping it overseas.