Photo : KBS News

A 21-year-old South Korean student attending Columbia University is facing deportation for participating in pro-Palestinian protests.According to a report published in the New York Times on Monday, Yunseo Chung, who immigrated to the U.S. with her parents at the age of seven, participated in the protests since last year.U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers reportedly visited several residences and searched her university housing on March 13.The student has filed a lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan seeking to block her deportation.Chung graduated from high school as the valedictorian of her class and is a permanent resident of the U.S.