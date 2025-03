Photo : YONHAP News

​The Korea Forest Service raised the national forest fire crisis alert level to “severe,” the highest in its four-level system, and expanded the alert nationwide in response to escalating wildfire risks.The alert was elevated at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, as the agency emphasized the need for an all-out response following a series of large-scale wildfires in Sancheong, Uiseong, and Ulju, which remain uncontained, as well as a rising number of new fires across the country.Under the ‘severe’ alert, at least a quarter of relevant public officials and half of public service workers must be on standby.Military shooting drills will be limited, and mountain access in restricted areas is banned.Officials say high temperatures, dry weather, and strong winds are fueling simultaneous wildfires nationwide.