Acting President Han: Respect Ruling on Yoon’s Impeachment, No Matter What

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo has called on the nation to respect whatever ruling the Constitutional Court hands down in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment case.At a meeting on Tuesday with ministers concerned with public security, Han said any decision from the court should be respected as legal judgment reached through a democratic process.The acting president stressed that the court’s ruling should be a starting point for the nation to unite after moving past social division and confrontation.Citing growing concerns over potential violence and unlawful acts during pro- and anti-Yoon rallies and protests, Han said such mass gatherings should be peaceful and take place within the scope guaranteed by the Constitution and other laws.He said anyone who challenges government authority by way of vandalism, assault or arson or disrupts the social order will be apprehended and face consequences.Han pledged to mobilize all available police and administrative forces to maintain law and order.