Photo : YONHAP News

A massive wildfire that broke out in North Gyeongsang's Euiseong County has spread to nearby Andong city areas of Giran and Pungcheon, threatening the UNESCO World Heritage sites of Hahoe Village and Byeongsanseowon Confucian Academy.According to the Andong city government, the Euiseong wildfire, which started on Saturday, spread north to reach Andong's Pungcheon area by Tuesday afternoon.As of 3:30 p.m., the fire had spread to areas within about ten kilometers of Hahoe Folk Village.The city government sent disaster texts to the village residents around 4:55 p.m., urging them to evacuate the area.City officials and fire authorities are currently spraying water around the cultural heritage sites and using firefighting facilities to prevent embers from sparking a new wildfire.