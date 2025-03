Photo : YONHAP News

Gounsa Temple, an ancient temple originally built in 681 during the Silla Dynasty, was burned down amid the ongoing wildfires in the North Gyeongsang county of Euiseong.According to forest authorities, the region's landmark Buddhist temple in Euiseong's Danchon area, which also served as the head temple of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, was completely lost in the fire at around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday.An evacuation order was issued in the area at around 3:20 p.m., prompting about 20 people, including five to six monks at the temple, to leave from 3:50 p.m.A number of tangible cultural assets possessed by the temple, such as the national treasure Stone Seated Buddha, were earlier transported to various parts of the province.