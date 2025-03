Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo issued an emergency order for local governments in regions with evacuation orders in place due to the ongoing wildfires to mobilize all their administrative resources and assist in the safe evacuation of residents.He ordered the Korea Forest Service on Tuesday to mobilize all available equipment and personnel in cooperation with local governments, fire authorities, and the military to swiftly extinguish the fires.He also urged them to thoroughly prepare firefighting personnel and equipment to ensure safety.The Acting President further called for an integrated control system among the agencies that have dispatched helicopters to prevent safety accidents.