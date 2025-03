Photo : KBS News

At least 15 people have died in wildfires that began Saturday in the southern county of Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province, and spread to four nearby cities and counties.According to fire authorities on Wednesday, a total of 15 people have been killed in Andong, Cheongsong, Yeongyang and Yeongdeok since Tuesday afternoon.Most of the victims were found on roads or in yards and are believed to have lost their lives either due to smoke inhalation or during nighttime evacuation attempts.Some of the victims in Yeongdeok, residents of a housing complex for older adults, lost their lives when the vehicle they were in exploded as the fire spread rapidly during an evacuation attempt at 9 p.m. Tuesday.Three of the four victims in Yeongyang were members of a family whose car overturned as they fled the fire.